Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of drugging and raping a 16-year-old girl in the latest lawsuit against him, according to TMZ. The new lawsuit was filed by a woman who wishes to remain anonymous who claims she met the mogul in 2000 when he offered to drive her home from work in Manhattan with two other men.

Combs allegedly gave her a drink “to calm her down,” which she says made her groggy — after which, she was taken to another location, where he allegedly raped her. She says she was later dropped off at home. The woman is suing for an unspecified amount for “serious emotional distress,” physical injury, and financial damages.

The anonymous woman is just one of dozens of lawsuits that have been brought against him since November 2023, when he was first sued by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who claimed he’d abused her for nearly the entire decade they dated, including instances of sexual assault. Though he settled that lawsuit a day later, within weeks, he’d been sued again by multiple women with similar allegations.

He was also indicted for sex trafficking in September 2024 after a federal investigation, which has superseded the lawsuits against him. He’s currently awaiting trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail three times.