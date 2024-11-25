On September 16, Sean “Diddy” Combs was taken into federal custody amid his sex trafficking allegations. The following day, Diddy was formally charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Since then Diddy’s legal team has been hard at work trying to get the disgraced mogul released. After their requests for a bond were denied three times, Diddy’s lawyers have reportedly taken a different approach. According to US Weekly, Diddy’s legal team requested that he be released on house arrest until his trial, which is tentatively scheduled for May 2025.

But the outlet claims presiding US District Judge Arun Subramanian “immediately rejected the idea.”

“That is not going to work,” he said.

In the lawyers’ proposal they suggested Diddy be confided to his Star Island mansion in Miami, Florida. The property was one of Diddy’s estates that was raided by Homeland Security and local authorities in March.

They also offered Diddy’s heavily guarded Upper East Side apartment as a secondary option. Both offered were rejected by the judge. Instead, Diddy will remain at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

The latest (and fourth) bail decision regarding Diddy’s detainment will be decided next week according to the outlet.