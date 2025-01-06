Nikki Glaser’s Jokes About Diddy Shocked The Golden Globes Audience

2025 Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser declined to make any mention of the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni situation, but Diddy jokes were fair game.

“[Challengers] was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card,” the comedian said to shocked laughs during her monologue. “I know… I’m upset, too. The after-party isn’t going to be as good this year, but we have to move on.” Glaser then joked that “Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn’t have the same ring to it,” adding, “No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”

Diddy is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center where he awaits trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Speaking of problematic men, this is how Glaser wrapped up her monologue:

“I predict, five years from now, when you’re watching old clips of this show on YouTube, you’ll see someone in one of the crowd shots, and you’ll go, ‘Oh my god, that was before they caught that guy.’ We could be making history tonight, and, like, we don’t even know with who.”

Check out Glaser’s full monologue above. You can also see the full list of Golden Globes winners, including Emilia Pérez for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy and The Brutalist for Best Motion Picture, Drama, here.