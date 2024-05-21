Last week, a hotel security video from 2016 surfaced, and it showed Diddy physically assaulting Cassie. Days later, Diddy shared an apology video, but curiously, he didn’t actually mention Cassie by name in it. That rubbed some the wrong way, but it turns out Diddy may not have even been allowed to say her name.

Back in November, Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement over Cassie’s lawsuit alleging abuse. As TMZ reports, according to “sources familiar with the agreement,” the settlement “includes a very strict NDA, which prevents both of them from speaking about each other in public.”

The publication also relays that Diddy’s attorneys “very closely reviewed his video apology before it was posted,” to make sure it was in compliance with the NDA and didn’t mention Cassie by name, even though Diddy reportedly wanted to address her directly.

Futhermore, Diddy is still facing other lawsuits, so his legal team is reportedly “on edge about him making any public statement.”

So, Cassie may not be able to directly respond to Diddy’s video, but her lawyer did, saying in a statement, “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”