For years, Diddy was a cultural icon, but his reputation has soured significantly lately due to the sex trafficking and assault allegations he’s facing. So, many people with any sort of even tangential association to him are doing what they can to distance themselves from him, and now that includes Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas.

On September 28, Jonas Brothers performed at LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, France. During the set, the brothers performed “Cake By The Ocean,” a favorite by Joe’s other band, DNCE. Video of the performance is just now starting to pick up some attention, as NME notes, due to a lyric change.

Usually, Joe sings, “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be Diddy, you’ll be Naomi,” but in France, he sang, “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be watching you be Naomi.”

This follows Kesha making a similar alteration earlier this year: Performing “Tik Tok” alongside Reneé Rapp at Coachella, she changed the Diddy lyric from “Wake up in the morning, feeling like P. Diddy” to “Wake up in the morning like, ‘F*ck P. Diddy!'”

It was reported earlier this week that Diddy could face an addition 120 lawsuits from alleged sexual assault victims, including some who were underage at the times of the alleged incidents.