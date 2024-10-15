Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial for racketeering and sex trafficking is reportedly set to begin in 2025. However, civil lawsuits against Diddy continues to pile up.

Today (October 14), Diddy was allegedly named in half a dozen new filings. According to USA Today, six of a whooping alleged 120 victims (uncovered by AVA Law Group attorneys Tony Buzbee and Andrew Van Arsdale) have formally filed lawsuit against the disgraced mogul.

In the cases, two Jane Does and four John Does, accuse Diddy of rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault. Of the six alleged victims, one accuser said they were 16 years old at the time of the supposed assault. The incidents outlined in the lawsuit allegedly took between between 1995 through 2021. Deep within the documents, the outlet claims several of Diddy’s businesses as listed as defendants similar to Cassie’s bombshell filing back in November 2023.

Buzbee says the public should expect more civil filings as the law form is ready to submit more on behalf of their unidentified clients. However, a formal number was not shared. Diddy is currently in jail as he was denied bond three times by a judge. Find more information about Diddy’s upcoming here.

Diddy maintains his innocence in connection with the criminal offensive he was charged with.