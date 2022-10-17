Diddy took New Music Friday seriously. He officially debuted “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, at this summer’s Billboard Music Awards. The Love Records track received a boost to carry it through autumn with three remixes: “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix]” featuring Ashanti, Tiller, and Yung Miami, plus the “Cool & Dre Remix” and “Kings Remix” featuring Fabolous, Tory Lanez and Tiller.

The “Queens Remix” came with a cinematic video. In the Kid Art-directed visual, Diddy cruises through New York City, Yung Miami raps alongside him, and Ashanti delivers her eyebrow-raising verse in a kitchen where a chef is plating delicacies.

Diddy dished on Ashanti’s involvement in the remix during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club, all but confirming that her verse is a direct response to Irv Gotti’s wild Drink Champs interview from August.

“I think that music and art could give you a chance to speak your mind when it comes to the love territory,” Diddy told The Breakfast Club. After I seen Irv [Gotti] do his thing, and I was just thinking, I was like, Sis may wanna express herself on this song.” He added, “We talk about whatever’s going through our lives. And Irv is my man, and I knew Ashanti before. Ashanti was, like, 14. And I just felt like with the music, I’m trying to get real truth out the music.”

In the “Queens Remix,” Ashanti doesn’t hold back, seemingly ripping Gotti a new one with pristine flow: “You thought that you could have it on the weekends / Now you’re mad ’cause I told you I was leaving / N***a, I’m done / N***a, I’m gone / N***a, move on / Too much of your sh*t, you got a little d*ck / It’s givin’ obsessed.”

The biggest clue that this is absolutely about Gotti is Ashanti mentioning that “it’s been twenty years,” and it’s beyond time to “say less” and “move on.”

With Drink Champs, Gotti went into intimate detail about his and Ashanti’s relationship around her 2002 single “Happy.” The Murder Inc. Records boss claimed that he found out Ashanti was dating Nelly while watching an NBA game on television, even though he was in love with her and had been together “every day for, like, two years.” As expected, there was backlash.

Watch all three remixes below.