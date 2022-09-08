Bryson Tiller has found a new decade to ransack for beats. After spending the early part of his career sampling ’90s R&B staples to sing and rap over, on his new single, “Outside,” he moves on to the early 2000s, jacking the beat to the Ying Yang Twins’ raunchy 2005 anthem “Wait (The Whisper Song)” to make his play for a wounded woman’s affections. “Hate to be your ex, know that n**** feel stupid,” he quips. “Thumbin’ through the ‘Gram, tryna figure out where you been / All he need to know is that you’re outside.”

The Louisville product has been relatively quiet of late, only recently re-emerging from musical hibernation to lend Diddy an assist on the Platinum-era pioneer’s new single, “Gotta Move On.” Tiller popped back up last week with a video on Instagram announcing his impending new single while teasing fans about a possible new project, which “we’ll talk about later,” he promised. Fans have certainly been waiting impatiently for the new album; his last full-length release, Anniversary, was released in October 2020, meaning there wasn’t really a tour for it, since “outside” was out-of-reach due to COVID-19.

In early 2021, though, he did give fans a promising update on his upcoming fourth studio album, tentatively titled Serenity. “Over the years, I realized how much f*cking music that I had for Serenity, all this different sh*t, so Serenity is now not one album, but it’s three albums,” he said during a live stream. “It’s three volumes, one is a rap album, one is an R&B album, and then one is a pop album.”

Until then, you can check out “Outside” above.