The long-awaited return of Verzuz is upon us, and the comeback event will ensure it’s well worth the wait. After a nearly year-long hiatus since the last event, which featured R&B stars Mario and Omarion, Verzuz will return on September 8, pitting superproducers Diddy and Jermaine Dupri against each other in a matchup the duo previously confirmed in October. On Sunday, Busta Rhymes posted a video to his Instagram Story in which Diddy confirmed the next Verzuz date and promised to have Busta “in the rafters” of Madison Square Garden, “flying out the sky.”

No doubt, Diddy’s gift for showmanship will serve him well at the next Verzuz, which he initially refused to do as a result of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s lawsuit against Triller. However, it seems once the Verzuz founders reached a settlement with the streamer, all bets were back on the table. The battle between the Bad Boy Records and So So Def founders could see appearances from the likes of former Verzuz participants The Lox, Mase, Mary J Blige, and more on Diddy’s side, while JD could tap Bow Wow, Da Brat, and a string of JD’s collaborators including Ludacris, Usher, Monica, and more. You can find more info at VerzuzTV.com.

