Jermaine Dupri Confirms A So So Def And Bad Boy Verzuz Is Happening

It looks like Jermaine Dupri and Diddy are set to take the stage in a Verzuz facedown. During a performance at ONE Music Fest in Atlanta, GA, JD, the So So Def founder announced that he is planning to face Diddy, the Bad Boy founder, in a Verzuz live stream competition.

“I’m saying this to let y’all know the So So Def Bad Boy Verzuz is happening,” said JD.

Since its launch in 1993, So So Def has produced records by some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Bow Wow, and Da Brat. Bad Boy, which also launched in 1993, has been home to artists like The Notorious B.I.G., 112, Mase, Machine Gun Kelly, 8Ball & MJG, Janelle Monae, and more.

JD and Diddy have long teased a Verzuz battle, however, In an interview with on the Rory And Mal podcast last year, JD said that a facedown may not work, due to the fact that one of Bad Boy’s original artists is no longer with us.

“I feel like it’s a performance-based thing now and the majority of Puff’s records, who’s gonna perform?,” JD said. “Yeah…The LOX, but you can’t have nobody do Big’s verses! And I don’t know that Mase would come out with him no more, so I don’t think that it would happen based on that. All my people, we rockin’ and we coming with a whole lot of energy!”

As of now, there is no set date for So So Def and Bad Boy’s Verzuz stream.

