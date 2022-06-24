Verzuz made its return tonight with its previously announced matchup between 2000s R&B favorites Mario and Omarion. The battle was a bit different from the past ones we’ve seen on the platform over the past two years. In addition to it being a live event from Los Angeles, Mario and Omarion’s battle also featured an undercard that placed Ray J and Bobby V in a battle against Sammie and Pleasure P. If you expected things to go smoothly throughout the night, we’re here to tell you that was far from the case, and it started long before Mario and Omarion took the stage.
Y’all really made me turn this mess on ⁉️‼️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RayJ #OffKey #NoKey pic.twitter.com/znY17LNREa
— Drew Hill (@DrewwwHill) June 24, 2022
they are NOT taking Ray J seriously 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #verzuz pic.twitter.com/gGjs3x8M7K
— ・ﾟspreading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) June 24, 2022
“All y’all just mad y’all don’t own y’all hits” – Ray J to Bobby V, Sammie and Pleasure P #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/q23ko2lUWx
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022
Ray J and Bobby V’s battle against Sammie and Pleasure P featured plenty of moments that sent social media into a frenzy. There was Ray J being quite off-key as he sang his fan-favorite “One Wish.” Then, Bobby V, Sammie, and Pleasure P joined forces to sing “One Wish” on-key. Then Ray told the trio that they were “just mad y’all don’t own y’all hits.” Sammie also declared that there “wouldn’t be no Bobby V without Sammie” and he also referred to Ray J as “Brandy’s brother.”
Mario said Omarion and Jeremih better stop they sound crazy 🤣 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/PUwXZjEki2
— Aria (@ariaischic) June 24, 2022
TANK probably wondering why he agreed to this #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/lMTbjNE9oq
— Aria (@ariaischic) June 24, 2022
Omarion really just did this with his brother on stage, poor watermelon #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/TowwCyEgzn
— SOUND (@itsavibe) June 24, 2022
Now, if you thought things would be much smoother during Omarion and Mario’s battle, we’re here to tell you that was also not the case. Mario repeated told Omarion and his guestsm, which included Jeremih, Tank, and more, that they sounded off-key. Omarion tried to clown Mario for not being on the Millenium Tour, but Mario said he didn’t “wanna be in that raggedy sh*t.” To make things even more out of control, Omarion and his brother O’Ryan attempted to seduce (?) the crowd by eating a large slice of watermelon on stage.
All in all, as you can see in the above videos, this Verzuz was nothing short of chaotic and entertaining.
However, if you’d like to be entertained further, you can see more moments and reactions from tonight’s Verzuz below.
"Wouldn't be no Bobby V without Sammie." – Sammie #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/LPSBDKf5ac
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022
Sammie just called Ray J “Brandy’s brother,” he’s out of control #Verzuz
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022
Verzuz for the past hour pic.twitter.com/nzc4F0qOHh
— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) June 24, 2022
This #Verzuz is very much giving: pic.twitter.com/kcfniDowTB
— GirlTyler (@sheistyler) June 24, 2022
This whole #Verzuz is just… pic.twitter.com/t1svotygiP
— tanyagloria (@tanyagloria) June 24, 2022
Who let @RayJ get this lit on the #Verzuz stage 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ocgOQZhY8T
— RemixdMag (@RemixdMag) June 24, 2022
#verzuz might be cooked pic.twitter.com/fnR2bMFueS
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022
Everybody tone tonight #Verzuz #Verzuztv pic.twitter.com/0TqMoExa2o
— Hit Different (@JayC25) June 24, 2022
Please help. The #verzuz pre show has literally been this nonstop: pic.twitter.com/IIzKWpK6eh
— Morgan Elise Johnson (@MorganEliseJ) June 24, 2022
Go off then 🕺 @RayJ #VerzuzTV @verzuzonline pic.twitter.com/yjGQrg2alx
— TRILLER (@triller) June 24, 2022
How Twitter watching these vocals #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/YpS0mSFUPV
— Franklin Saint Burner Account ➐ (@MovingWorkSaint) June 24, 2022
R&B singers on #verzuz pic.twitter.com/QijoeqmNsS
— 1 Cold Gemini (@heeltactics_) June 24, 2022
Mario really played Jeremih bad… #Verzuz #VerzuzTV pic.twitter.com/wvG8MOnBkd
— 😷 WERE YO MASS 😷 (@Yo_Adrian86) June 24, 2022