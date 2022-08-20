It was reported earlier this week that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing Triller for $28 million after the company never paid up for their rap battle show Verzuz. Now Diddy is speaking up to express solidarity with the two rappers.

On a joint Instagram live with So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, Diddy said, “Since we ain’t f*ckin’ with [Triller] no more, since they’re f*ckin’ around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other. Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy-So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit-for-hit.”

He added after, “We’re not f*ckin’ with Triller until they take care of Swizz and Tim for Verzuz. Nobody f*cks with Triller until they take care of Tim and Swizz for Verzuz, ’cause Tim and Swizz is Verzuz.”

The suit, filed Tuesday, said that Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.” Triller allegedly paid them in January and April 2021, but then defaulted on the next required payment.

March of this year marked the two-year anniversary of Verzuz and they celebrated with a documentary. Since its inception, it has held numerous duels between the likes of The Lox, Dipset, Nelly, Ludacris, Keyshia Cole, Ashanti, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, E-40, Too Short, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and many more.