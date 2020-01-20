Notorious B.I.G. is about to receive a great honor, as the rapper will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame 23 years after his death. Diddy — as well as Biggie’s former spouse, Faith Evans — reportedly intend to celebrate his induction ceremony with something special. According to a report from TMZ, Evans and Diddy are planning something big for the event. The report states Diddy could be planning a performance to honor his late friend.

Diddy made Biggie’s Hall Of Fame announcement on behalf of the rapper in an excited selfie video. “I want to share this special moment, special announcement with y’all,” Diddy exclaimed. “Biggie, you did it! You did it, motherf*cker! Notorious B.I.G. is going to be inducted into the motherf*cking Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.” Diddy ended his announcement with, “We miss you, king.”

Evans is equally “ecstatic” about her late husband’s induction. The TMZ report states Evans is “hopeful she’ll be part of the night’s festivities honoring Biggie.”

Biggie is among four inductees to be inducted into the Hall as first-time nominees. Whitney Houston, The Doobie Brothers, and T-Rex are the other musicians to have received the honor. Along with Biggie, Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails will also join the 2020 Hall Of Fame class.

The induction ceremony will air on HBO on May 2.