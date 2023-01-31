Ahead of the Super Bowl next month, Uber Eats unleashed their new ad for their ‘Uber One’ membership.

Three people attempt to pitch Diddy an ad, but appear to be unsuccessful. The camera cuts back to the media mogul wearing sunglasses and a stern expression before his bodyguard hilariously notes that “Diddy don’t do jingles.”

“No, of course not, it’s not a jingle,” the woman replies.

“It’s one song for Uber One,” another man adds off-screen.

The bodyguard repeats the sentiment again. “Diddy. Don’t. Do. Jingles.”

“Right. Of course. Diddy doesn’t do jingles,” she says again. “We just want a hit though.”

Thankfully, his bodyguard notes, “Diddy does do hits.”

“We’ll take a hit,” she responds.

Diddy finally cracks a big smile, showing off his pearly teeth. “Diddy is excited,” the guard points out in a deadpan voice.