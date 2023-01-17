King Combs Los Angeles Clippers Game 2022
Getty Image
Music

Diddy’s Son King Combs Addressed Being Labeled A ‘Nepo Baby’ And It Was Very Diddy-Ish

Just when you thought the ‘nepo baby‘ conversation was over, it reenters social media’s trending topics. This time at the center of the conversation is budding rap star, King Combs.

After landing at the Los Angeles International Airport, King (real name Christian), who is the oldest biological son of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, was stopped by TMZ to ask him about his feelings around being labeled a nepotism baby. Initially, when asked by the cameraman, King laughs off the subject. Still, after the second ask, he humbly responds, “[It doesn’t bother me], not really. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. So [I] have a big legacy I have to live up to,” adding, “but right now, Bad Boy [Records] we’re number one, baby.”

When asked about how he feels about benefitting from his father’s two-decade-long career in the industry, King said, “I feel like I’m blessed. You know [my siblings and I] are going to take the legacy further and further.” Closing with his father’s signature slogan, “Bad Boy for life.”

King Combs, without a doubt, benefits from the groundwork his father has laid in music, but he continues to make way for himself. King hasn’t hidden from his father’s legacy. In fact, he has embraced it. His music leans into honoring his father every step of the way, as recently heard on his breakout song, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” featuring Kodak Black.

