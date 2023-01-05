Diddy & Yung Miami: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

After months of teasing, Diddy and Yung Miami seemingly went Instagram official with their relationship, sharing photos of their New Year’s Eve yacht trip to start the year. Miami joined a group that included Diddy’s mother, eight kids, and his latest baby mama, Dana Tran, seemingly putting rumors that the two were on the outs to rest.
Diddy and Miami’s relationship has long been the subject of speculation online, ever since Miami — fondly referred to by her real first name, Caresha, by fans — first posted photos of herself holding the 53-year-old mogul’s hand at P Thomas’ birthday party in Atlanta in the summer of 2021. Since then, they’ve been at the center of an absolute whirlwind of rumors, mystery, and drama as they shared further videos getting cozy, popped up with shows of support for each other’s endeavors, and rallied through accusations that Yung Miami was simply a “side chick” when Diddy announced the birth of his daughter, Love. Let’s take a look at the timeline of their relationship so far.
June 2021 — The Soft Launch
The first inkling that the two had gotten romantic came at the birthday party for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas. Miami is signed to the label as a member of Miami rap duo City Girls, but her date to the event caught fans’ attention. The post caused a flurry of activity on Twitter that saw fans wondering what was going on, but it was a few more months until they confirmed anything.
August 2021 — Miami Continues To Tease Fans
As Diddy hinted at a new label venture, Caresha dropped a collection of videos on her Instagram Stories in which she and the older Diddy got cozy at what appeared to be a nightclub. Speculation intensified, but the couple remained coy about their status in interviews.
June 2022 — Caresha Please
Not only did Diddy’s media outlet, Revolt, host Yung Miami’s series when it debuted last summer, but Diddy himself appeared as the first guest, more or less confirming they were dating. “We go to exotic locations,” he said. “We have great times.”
June 2022 — Go Papi!
Caresha’s sign for Diddy😭 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/sxL5LqyRJW
— Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) June 27, 2022
When Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards, he got one conspicuous supporter in the crowd. Fans were amused by the sight of Miami holding a sign reading “Go, Papi” Unfortunately, Diddy forgot to thank Miami in his acceptance speech, leading to a belated Instagram post calling the gesture “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done” for him.
September 2022 — Miami Clears Things Up
In an interview with XXL, Miami clarified that while the two were dating, they weren’t exclusive. “We are dating,” she said. “We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
October 2022 — Diddy’s New Music Shows Miami Off
In October, Diddy shared a pair of new songs, the “Gotta Move On” remix and “Diddy Freestyle,” which showcased his “shawty wop” in different ways. While Miami contributes a verse to the former, she appears in the video for the latter, strolling the streets of New York City side-by-side.
December 2022 — Trouble In Paradise?
When Diddy announced the birth of his daughter Love, many fans were quick to indict Miami for sticking with him for so long while he obviously had other romances going. However, both Miami and Diddy himself shot down the “side chick” label with which she was being tagged and Miami said that the announcement came as no surprise to her. However, she did face some accusations of racism after getting into it with another rumored P. Diddy paramour, Gina Huynh, on Twitter, using language derogating Huynh’s ethnic background.
January 2023 — Smooth Sailing
Despite the furor of the past month, it doesn’t appear that there are any hard feelings between Miami, Diddy, and new mom Dana Tran. The photos from the yacht trip appear to suggest that they’re one, big happy family. Time will tell.