Diddy & Yung Miami: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

June 2021 — The Soft Launch The first inkling that the two had gotten romantic came at the birthday party for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas. Miami is signed to the label as a member of Miami rap duo City Girls, but her date to the event caught fans’ attention. The post caused a flurry of activity on Twitter that saw fans wondering what was going on, but it was a few more months until they confirmed anything. August 2021 — Miami Continues To Tease Fans As Diddy hinted at a new label venture, Caresha dropped a collection of videos on her Instagram Stories in which she and the older Diddy got cozy at what appeared to be a nightclub. Speculation intensified, but the couple remained coy about their status in interviews.

June 2022 — Caresha Please Not only did Diddy’s media outlet, Revolt, host Yung Miami’s series when it debuted last summer, but Diddy himself appeared as the first guest, more or less confirming they were dating. “We go to exotic locations,” he said. “We have great times.” June 2022 — Go Papi! Caresha’s sign for Diddy😭 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/sxL5LqyRJW — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) June 27, 2022 When Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards, he got one conspicuous supporter in the crowd. Fans were amused by the sight of Miami holding a sign reading “Go, Papi” Unfortunately, Diddy forgot to thank Miami in his acceptance speech, leading to a belated Instagram post calling the gesture “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done” for him.

September 2022 — Miami Clears Things Up In an interview with XXL, Miami clarified that while the two were dating, they weren’t exclusive. “We are dating,” she said. “We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.” October 2022 — Diddy’s New Music Shows Miami Off In October, Diddy shared a pair of new songs, the “Gotta Move On” remix and “Diddy Freestyle,” which showcased his “shawty wop” in different ways. While Miami contributes a verse to the former, she appears in the video for the latter, strolling the streets of New York City side-by-side.