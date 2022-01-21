The Netflix documentary series about Kanye West, Jeen-yuhs, has been highly anticipated since it was announced last year after months of rumors and with the recent release of the trailer, that anticipation has reached a fever pitch. Unfortunately, it looks like the one person at the center of the maelstrom is unhappy with the arrangements for its impending premier. In a post to his Instagram, the notoriously fickle Ye demanded more creative control over the project, which he’s apparently worried could paint him in an unflattering light (he knows we all saw the last five years, right?).

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” he wrote. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

While such a demand is par for the course for Kanye, it’s not all that unusual for Netflix either. The company recently honored an impassioned public request from Dave Chappelle to remove episodes of his Comedy Central sketch show from the service over a royalty dispute, and it likely extended every courtesy to the subjects of recent shows about athletes Colin Kaepernick and Naomi Osaka. However, with the Jeen-yuhs premiere date less than a month away, Netflix may not have time for Ye’s usual last-minute shenanigans. Certainly, if he gets to edit the film himself, it’ll probably end up being a much more sanitized affair — and let’s face it, with this subject, that would be a loss for fans of cinema, Kanye, and hip-hop history.