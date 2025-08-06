Anderson .Paak is quickly becoming just as well known for his versatility as he is for his charming throwback takes on hip-hop, funk, and soul. While he’s currently preparing to go out on tour with NxWorries to promote their latest album, Why, Lawd?, he’s also begun to show some dance music chops with his Coachella DoLab set and a collab with K-pop star G-Dragon, “Too Bad.”

He continues his swing into EDM with Disclosure in the slinky video for their new single, “No Cap.” Featuring a pulsing beat of the sort we’ve all come to expect from the producer duo, the track gives Andy the opportunity to show off some double-time rhymes. Hip-house has hit big in recent years thanks to artists like Channel Tres, Duckwrth, and Leikeli47, and Anderson .Paak proves equally adept at blending uptempo dance music with boastful raps. The video for the song sees the three performing the song in a studio space, with Guy Lawrence tapping out the toe-tapping beat on the drums, while his brother Howard plays lead synth on a keyboard. Anderson himself mans the mic as a disco ball glitters away in the background.

The track’s been in the works for some time, according to its press release. Disclosure says, “Creating something with Andy has been a long time coming! We first met at our show at Forest Hills in NYC back in 2015 and have been fans of his for even longer. The time finally felt right and the right song appeared. He’s one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with, and we can’t wait for you all to hear this one and perform it live together soon.”

Watch Disclosure’s “No Cap” video above.