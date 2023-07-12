For the past decade, Disclosure, the duo of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, has been a premiere act in the electronic scene. They have three albums to their name so far, all of which have topped or approached the apex of charts in the US and their native UK. Their latest LP, Energy, dropped in 2020, and now they’re ready to follow it up.

It’s happening soon, too: Today (July 12), Disclosure announced that their new album, Alchemy, will be released this week, on July 14. One thing that stands out about this album in contrast to their others is the fact that it’s their first album to be released independently, via their own Apollo Records (in partnership with AWAL).

ALCHEMY

Our 4th Album

Out Friday!! We love you all & thank you for the years of support. We’re just getting started 😉 G & H x https://t.co/1y3AbzoMIl pic.twitter.com/uc5lc32nkz — Disclosure (@disclosure) July 12, 2023

In a press release, Guy says, “This record is a celebration of us feeling liberated right now. We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative.”

Find the Alchemy art and tracklist below.

1. “Looking For Love”

2. “Simply Won’t Do”

3. “Higher Than Ever Before”

4. “A Little Bit”

5. “Go the Distance”

6. “Someday…”

7. “We Were in Love”

8. “Sun Showers”

9. “Purify”

10. “Brown Eyes”

11. “Talk On The Phone”

Alchemy is out 7/14 via Apollo Records/AWAL. Find more information here.