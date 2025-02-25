In October, K-Pop pioneer G-Dragon returned to the spotlight with the video for his new single “Power.” Then, earlier this month, 88rising announced he is part of the lineup for the returning Head In The Clouds festival this spring.

Today, he completed his comeback with the release of Übermensch, his first project in over a decade, accompanied by two music videos: “Drama” and “Too Bad” featuring Anderson .Paak. Andy’s been getting back to his Korean roots a bunch lately, working with K-pop fixtures and even directing and producing a film called K-Pops!, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last summer.

In the video for “Drama,” the singer presents himself as a wind-up toy, who dances with his partner on a round platform as a camera circles them. The visual metaphor for the entertainment industry is not subtle, but works well in getting G-Dragon’s point across. The video for “Too Bad” is much more colorful, putting Dragon’s penchant for peacocking on display with some elaborate ensembles paired with an upbeat dance-pop track.

In a press release for Übermensch, G-Dragon said, “‘Übermensch’ means ‘Beyond-Man,’ representing an individual who transcends themselves. This album embodies the idea of presenting a stronger and more resilient version of oneself to the public. I hope this strength resonates with my fans through my music.”

Watch G-Dragon’s videos for “Drama” and “Too Bad” featuring Anderson .Paak above.

Übermensch is out now via EMPIRE. You can find more info here.