In January, Cleveland, Ohio rapper Doe Boy returned with the solo mixtape Oh Really. It was 19 tracks with features from Detroit’s 42 Dugg and Babyface Ray, Chicago’s G Herbo, Memphis’ Lil Double O and Moneybagg Yo, Philadelphia’s Lil Uzi Vert, Jacksonville’s Nardo Wick, Compton’s Roddy Ricch, and Louisville rapper Vory. It showed that he was off to a strong start, and now he’s keeping up this momentum with a new song and music video out today called “Wanna See A Dead Body.”

The track is his signature sound of brooding trap, and the video contributes to the eerie atmosphere by giving him dark wings and showing him smashing mirrors. Underneath the video, he commented: “DELUXE????” meaning that an extended version of Oh Really is probably on its way.

In 2020, Doe Boy teamed up with two of the biggest producers in trap music for 56 Birdz with DJ Esco and Demons R Us with Southside after gaining prominence in 2019 with his feature on Future’s “100 Shooters.” When Doe Boy was about to drop 56 Birdz, Future cryptically hyped it up so much on Twitter that fans got excited thinking it was going to be a new Future album. Needless to say, it upset many fans that it wasn’t

