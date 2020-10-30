While his most notable moment of his year might have been his chart-topping High Off Life album, Future’s best work in 2020 has undoubtedly come through his guest features. The Atlanta rapper has given thrilling verse to the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Pop Smoke, and more, giving himself a more than fair chance at a possible guest feature of the year title. Supplying yet another one for the masses, he returns alongside a recent frequent collaborator in Doe Boy for their latest effort Tweakin.

The track is just the second single from Doe Boy’s upcoming Demons R Us project. The release will be his second full-length record of the year after he and DJ Esco’s 56 Birdz project from earlier this year. Shifting the focus back to Future, there are rumors that continue to swirl that he and Lil Uzi Vert will come through with a joint project at some point in teh near future. Fans believed that the duo would deliver on the joint effort earlier this year, but the two rappers opted to release two singles, “Over Your Head” and “Patek,” instead.

You can listen to “Tweakin” in the video above.

Demons R Us is out 11/06 via Freebandz. Pre-order it here.