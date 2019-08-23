Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If Future, Meek Mill, and Doe Boy really have “100 shooters sittin’ outside,” as they claim on the spasmodic hook on Future’s “100 Shooters,” they are likely of the camera toting variety. Contrary to the song’s violent subject matter, the new video — released today — features more fashion models than goons, with grainy, low-resolution shots of fashionable women lounging about a mansion as the three rappers trade verses and set motorcycles on fire for the aesthetic.

“100 Shooters” originally released about a month ago as part of an ongoing flow of new music from Future that includes both loose singles, like “Out The Mud” and “Rings On Me,” and full collections, like the moody EP, Save Me and full-length The Wizrd. Just about three months away from the end of the year, Future has amassed quite the arsenal of new music to perform on his upcoming Legendary Nights tour with “100 Shooters” costar Meek Mill.

That’s not even counting the truly ridiculous number of guest verses he’s contributed to a wildly diverse array of projects, from Madonna’s Madame X to Young Thug’s So Much Fun. Somehow, he still also has potential projects coming with Drake, with whom he’s been teasing a sequel to What A Time To Be Alive, and Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Gunna, who are all supposedly preparing to release a follow-up to 2017’s Super Slimey as a quartet rather than a duo.

Future has always had an unmatched work ethic, but ever since he quit lean to set a better example for the kids, it seems he’s only spent every waking moment creating new music. If this keeps up, he might not just pass Drake on the charts — he’ll lap him and any other potential contenders for years to come.