When last we heard from Cleveland, Ohio trap rapper Doe Boy, he was teaming up with two of the biggest producers in trap music for a pair of 2020 mixtapes, 56 Birdz with DJ Esco and Demons R Us with Southside after gaining prominence in 2019 with his feature on Future’s “100 Shooters.” After coasting on the strength of those releases in 2021, the Freebandz artist has returned with a new solo mixtape titled Oh Really, which he released today along with the video for “BIg Oh Really.”

The 19-track mixtape features a who’s-who of rap rising stars including Detroit’s 42 Dugg and Babyface Ray, Chicago’s G Herbo, Memphis’ Lil Double O and Moneybagg Yo, Philadelphia’s Lil Uzi Vert, Jacksonville’s Nardo Wick, Compton’s Roddy Ricch, and Louisville rapper Vory. Vocalist Ty Dolla Sign also appears on the emotional “Cry For Me.” One notable absence is Doe Boy’s Freebandz benefactor Future, but perhaps that just gives Doe Boy more time to shine. The “Way 2 Sexy” rapper likely learned his lesson after throwing his promotional support behind 56 Birdz only to be shouted down by fans angry he wasn’t announcing a new Future album.

Of course, Doe Boy has more than proven that he can stand on his own and deserves fans’ attention as a strong artist in his own right. Could 2022 be the year it all comes together for him? If nothing else, Oh Really offers a strong start, which could end up being the cornerstone for a breakout year. In the meantime, watch the video for “Big Oh Really” above and stream the new mixtape below.

Oh Really is out now via Freebandz and Epic Records. You can stream it here.