Two Florida women are the biggest rappers in the game right now. Tonight (March 29), Doechii teamed up with JT of City Girls for “Alter Ego,” their instantly intoxicating new collaboration.

The song features a prominent sample of “Show Me Love” by Robin S., and Doechii rides the beat with ease. Showcasing her versatility, Doechii offers mind-blowing examples of her quick-witted bars and her catchy screaming chorus.

JT pops in with a verse that feels timely, as she is currently on a solo tour. Rumors have also been going around that the future of City Girls is uncertain. But amid all the gossip, JT remains “unfazed, unbothered, and unf*ckwithable.”

Doechii and JT first teased the collaboration in a conversation with Interview Magazine. JT admitted that rapping over this type of beat and creating a dance floor record was a new challenge for her, but she’s proud of how the song turned out.

“[W]hen you sent me the record, girl, I was like, ‘What the f*ck? She think I can make a song like this?’ But thank you for challenging me,” JT said. “I’m very hesitant when I make music. I’m a perfectionist. I want that sh*t to sound good when I send it back.”

You can listen to “Alter Ego” above.