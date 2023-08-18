Doechii And Her Girls Do Exactly What The Song Says In Her Bikini-Clad ‘Booty Drop’ Video

It doesn’t appear as though the current wave of Jersey club-sampling rap hits is going to go away anytime soon. The latest rapper to ride the wave is TDE’s Doechii, who swipes Jersey club producer Uniiqu3’s 2018 song “Bubble Gum” and transforms it into a strip club-praising anthem, “Booty Drop,” which she previewed at the BET Awards earlier this year. The high-energy song is accompanied by a ’90s-inspired music video, shot with a camcorder aesthetic and even incorporating early video-editing software graphics like A Tribe Called Quest’s video for “Scenario.”

In the video, Doechii and her girl crew take a cruise on a yacht in their skimpiest bikinis, showing off their twerking skills and doing exactly what the sample incessantly commands: Making their booties drop.

Doechii’s star has risen rapidly over the past year since signing with TDE. Her Trillville-sampling single “What It Is” became a viral sensation courtesy of a wave of TikTok videos using the sound, she was featured on the XXL Freshman cover for 2022, she dropped her debut EP, She/Her/Black B*tch to critical acclaim, debuted at Coachella, and was tapped to appear on Janelle Monáe’s new album, all before being recruited by Doja Cat for her upcoming tour. She may be making booties drop, but her stock is only going up.

Watch Doechii’s “Booty Drop” video above.