Financial literacy has become a hot topic in the past few years; thanks to pandemics and recessions, it’s become more important than ever for average folks to learn to manage their money. Hip-hop, which has traditionally been all about flexing, has begun to play a bigger part in helping to educate the public, with Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion hosting classes and several artists releasing music related to the subject.

Kendrick Lamar’s PgLang has joined in, teaming up with Cash App to release a short film giving financial advice direct from TDE artist Doechii. The short, “The Barbershop,” sees comedian ExavierTV seeking advice from his barber and getting it instead from Doechii, who’s also in the shop getting her hair braided. Cash App’s ongoing “That’s Money” project aims to help teach hip-hop fans about money management skills. The short is directed by Calmatic, and continues threads from a prior film from “That’s Money” and PgLang’s Project3 initiative, “The Balcony,” which saw Kendrick himself offering up similar snippets.

“I’m at a place now where I’m starting to make a budget and set financial goals for my future,” Doechii said in the press release. “I think it’s so important to be honest with each other when we talk about money, which is why I’m excited to be part of this campaign and share what’s been working for me.”

You can watch “The Barbershop” above.