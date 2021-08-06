In addition to being a Grammy-winning rapper, Megan The Stallion is also trying her hand as a financial advisor of sorts. Back in June, she gave away $1 million to teach “Investing For Hotties” through a partnership with Cash App. In an accompanying video, she went over concepts that included fractional shares and diversification while reminding viewers that “buying stocks isn’t only for the big players.” Now, for the next installment in her series with Cash App, Megan has shifted her attention to Bitcoin thanks to a brand new video that aims to teach people about the digital currency.

“Bitcoin is a new kind of money,” the Houston rapper begins as a shirtless man pours her tea. “While the cash in your wallet is issued and regulated by governments, Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency. Like a wild stallion, it can’t be controlled by anyone.” She goes on to explain why Bitcoin is so valuable, why its price changes, and how to purchase Bitcoin during the two-minute video.

The video comes after she became the first rapper to cover the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She also earned her first platinum plaque, for her 2020 debut Good News.

