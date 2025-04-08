Doechii And Doja Cat’s Love-Fest Continued With An NSFW Compliment

Last week, Doja Cat showed a lot of love to breakout star Doechii in the wake of the Florida native’s utter takeover of pop culture. “Doechii is MY inspiration,” she wrote on Twitter. “Doechii is here to STAY.” In response, Doechii wrote back, “Aww stop it. I love you so much. Thank you so much for having me.”

That was nowhere near the end of their love-fest, though. Things got pretty NSFW after Doechii continued, “I love you I love you I love you. You maintain EXCELLENCE in RAP! You are an ICON. You are THEE performer and artist we all know we can count on to make cool ART. Keep sh*ttin on everybody boo, nobody f*ckin whichu.”

Doja apparently couldn’t let Doechii one-up her in the compliments department, so she added her own vow: “I love you too, pimp,” she wrote. “Thank you and never stop making people move or I’ll cut my clit off.”

YIKE.

Doja is known for her silly — and occasionally raunchy — sense of humor, so it seems unlikely that any self-mutilation is actually going to take place, but she certainly made her point. It’s not just talk; Doja brought Doechii along on her 2023 Scarlet Tour, giving the Swamp Princess one of her first opportunities to make an impression on fans.

Doechii made the most of the invitation, carving out a reputation for fully-formed, creative performances with a strong visual narrative that perfectly complemented her commitment to making unique, forceful pop-rap tunes. That rep flourished in 2024, and here we are today, with Doechii joining Doja as one of the most critically acclaimed, fan-favorite personalities in hip-hop.