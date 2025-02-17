Despite her giving a superstar performance, some people seem to think Doechii was lip-syncing at the 2025 Grammys. That is unequivocally not the case, the “Denial Is A River” rapper responded on TikTok.

In response to a user who claimed that “some parts of the live song you can see that she’s not saying anything and the song is still playing with her pre-recorded voice,” Doechii said, “That entire performance was LIVE. I was sick as a dog with bronchitis and the flu performing my ass off in a straddle on top of human men. You can hear my beads slapping the mic in the beginning.” She continued, “Worked my ass off to build my stamina for that for y’all to play in my face. I don’t lip sync, don’t ever f*cking play with me like that.”

You can watch the TikTok video here.

Doechii gave an emotional speech after winning Best Rap Album (only the third woman to do so) at the 2025 Grammys. “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there, that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it,” she said. “Anything is possible. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you, to tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic, or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are, and I am a testimony right now.”