If you thought Doechii’s momentum would slow down in 2025, you’d be grossly mistaken. The Swamp Princess became just the third woman to win a Best Rap Album Grammy, wowed attendees and viewers with her performance, and followed up with a hit collaboration with Blackpink’s Jennie called “ExtraL.” As it turns out, that was just her warm-up.

Videos from her show-opening performance at DSquared2’s Fashion Week show in Milan, Italy have hit social media like a tidal wave, earning nearly universal approval from fans for its unexpected energy. From her entrance, stepping out of an armored personnel carrier (the door opened for her by none other than veteran model Tyson Beckford) and literally sprinting to the stage in five-inch heels, to closing out the show with a performance of her and JT’s collaboration “Alter Ego,” Doechii’s latest performance is joining all of her previous ones in being a runaway success — or should that be “runway” success?

According to users on Twitter, Doechii’s exuberant entrance was a homage to a similar DSquared appearance from Naomi Campbell in 2003, so it’s fitting that Campbell herself also appeared here to close out the show along with Doechii, JT, and the rest of the fall/winter 2026 collection. You can check out videos from the show here, here, and here.