Last month, amid Roe v. Wade getting overturned by the Supreme Court, Billie Eilish asked in regards to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, “Who f*cking gives a f*ck?” She later added, “Who gives a sh*t?” The answer to both of those questions is a significant portion of the online community, as many moments from the trial were vaulted to viral TikTok fame.

One such moment was when Heard emotionally told a story about her dog stepping on a bee, at one point offering a seemingly pained expression that many thought felt forced or out of place. Now, Doja Cat, ever the TikTok star, has gone and re-created the moment in a now-deleted video, offering her own kooky expression while repeatedly saying her dog stepped on a bee.

Doja Cat mimics Amber Heard’s “my dog stepped on a bee” court testimony in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/HadmcjV3hs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2022

During a live broadcast later, Doja explained that her dog did actually step on a bee, which is what prompted her video.

Doja explaining how her dog actually got stepped on a bee pic.twitter.com/htJbHMHYYA — _Immercy≏ (@_imMercy) July 11, 2022

It’s not clear why the original video is no longer on Doja’s TikTok account, but she did face some backlash for it on Twitter. Some noted that Heard’s testimony was about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Depp and that Doja was making light of that. Others, though, didn’t think Doja’s video was a big deal and that it was being blown out of proportion. Either way, this isn’t Doja’s first time in recent days facing backlash after the whole Stranger Things saga.

Doja said her dog got stung by a bee and now suddenly everyone wants to act like activist. pic.twitter.com/ZcSAzUUsrg — 𝕮𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖋𝖎𝖊𝖉𝕷𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖗𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖇 💗 (@SheClb) July 11, 2022

"my dog stepped on a bee" comes from amber heard's account of her getting sexually assaulted. doja is making fun of her. — angel🤍 (@holydevangel) July 11, 2022