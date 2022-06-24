Earlier this month, Billie Eilish debuted a new song, “TV,” live. One standout lyric is a clear reference to the media sensation surrounding the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial amid news that the Supreme Court could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade: “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Now, in a new NME profile, Eilish has expanded on that line, sharing how truly frustrated the situation made her. She said:

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial. Who f*cking gives a f*ck? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a sh*t? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the sh*t out of me sometimes.”

She also explained her decision to debut “TV” on stage, saying, “I just wanted to go back to my roots: to put a little guitar song back out, and feel like how I used to. I was just missing that feeling and missed doing a song that no one had heard yet.”

Check out the full feature here.