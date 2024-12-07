Every year, music lovers anxiously count down the minute until their Spotify Wrapped data is revealed. This year, Apple Music users have joined in the fun and Doja Cat was among the crowd.

Yesterday (December 6), the “Paint The Town Red” rapper shared her Apple Music Replay results over on X (formerly Twitter). With her top genres, songs, and album of the year on full display fans jotted down a few recommendations. Trolls, on the other hand, took issue with Doja Cat’s top genres (alternative, adult alternative, rock, indie rock, and pop), which didn’t shockingly did not include rap.

Now, Doja Cat is clapping back at the racially motived remarks. “You minimize blackness to a musical genre,” she wrote. “You are not the measurer of the black experience. You don’t know me and I will continue to enjoy and listen to the music I love created by all different races of people.”

After a supporter injected to suggest that Doja ignore the vile comments, she swiftly replied: “I have the freedom to give people my perspective in the face of ignorance, so I will from time to time.”

As Doja Cat’s remaining Apple Music Replay results, her top listened to artists included Connan Mockasin, Cigarettes After Sex, Adrianne Lenker, and Mk.gee). While her top played songs were Connan Mockasin’s “Why Are You Crying?,” “Lil Baby Crush” by Jordan Ward, Hemlocke Springs’ “Sever The Blight” and Rozie Ramati’s “Drown In The Clouds Of Dew.”