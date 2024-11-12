In less than a year’s timespan, Doja Cat fans were treated to two albums (Scarlet and Scarlet 2 Claude). Despite the plethora of music, the “Paint The Town Red” rapper was notable missing from the 2025 Grammy Awards’ nomination list.

But that hasn’t put a damper in Doja Cat’s spirits. In fact, she has already begun to tease new music on X (formerly Twitter). Yesterday (November 11) that streak continued, this time with a collection of unreleased song titles.

In a screenshot captured by Pop Crave (viewable here), Doja Cat listed thirteen records; “Cards,” “Break My Heart,” “Take Me Dancing,” “Anything,” “Acts Of Service,” “Ain’t News,” “Make It Up,” “Turn The Lights On,” “Slow Burn,” “Wood Holly,” “Did I Lie,” “Crack,” and “Appreciation.”

It is unclear if these records are Scarlet leftovers, previously vaulted tracks, or the complete tracklist for her next body of work. However, did confirm that tracks were a cohesive collection. “Songs are in no particular order,” she wrote. “Starred my favorites.”

Those lucky tracks include the songs “Cards,” “Acts Of Service,” “Make It Up,” “Did I Lie,” and “Crack.” Of which, “Crack” appears to be at the top of Doja’s like list as it was playing at the time of Doja’s screenshot.

If past actions serve as a barometer, Doja Cat’s next album may not drop until mid 2025. As far back as March 2023, Doja Cat began sharing breadcrumbs about Scarlet, which wasn’t officially released until September 2023.