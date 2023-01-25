Doja Cat may have been snubbed during award nomination season, but that hasn’t stopped the fashion world from embracing her. Although the pop star has slightly stepped away from music, promising to return soon, in the meantime, she’s pouring her creativity into her latest Paris Haute Couture Week looks.

The rapper turned heads after showing up to sit front row at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show, covered head-to-toe in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, an artistic freedom she won’t have had if she didn’t shave her hair off. The look, which took five hours to complete, was all the buzz on social media as critics praised Doja for embracing couture’s innovation roots.

However, in her latest look for Viktor&Rolf’s show also caused a stir but for a much different reason. No, the musician wasn’t doused in jewels. This time, the entertainer had a few extra pairs of eyelashes strategically placed across her face.

Doja Cat for the Viktor and Rolf fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/WUm4DI8whH — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 25, 2023

When asked about the inspiration behind the look, speaking with NYLON, she told the outlet, “A few days ago, I did a Schiaparelli [show] and people were [commenting that] I didn’t have lashes on, and they were disappointed that I didn’t have lashes. Yet, I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath. And so today, I gave them lashes. So, I hope they’re happy. I just want to make people happy.”

Doja’s comments to the outlet were meant to be snarky and sarcastic, undoubtedly true to her personality. Fans took to Twitter to join in on the joke.

She look like WEB Du Bois. I’m HOLLERING https://t.co/7AinhfCiPL — this cat believes in god? (@screwyoumegn) January 25, 2023

Thought this was Robert Downey Jr lmao she play all day 😭😭 — Fuego ♑️’93 (@FizzyFlame_) January 25, 2023

With zero competition in sight, Doja Cat is currently dominating Paris Fashion Week: pic.twitter.com/qUlKoEtp7j — DISCO BALD 🪩 (@yourbaldmother) January 25, 2023