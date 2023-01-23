Doja Cat loves to take people by surprise, whether through her artistry, personality, or wardrobe. Paris Haute Couture Week will run from today, January 23, through Thursday, January 26, and Doja Cat started the week off strong at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show.

The multiplatinum-certified rapper, singer, and songwriter arrived covered head-to-toe in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, which is sparking comparisons to early-career Lady Gaga:

.@DojaCat's Schiaparelli look today consisted of over 30,000 swarovski crystals. pic.twitter.com/BXaoRhJ9EW — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) January 23, 2023

doja cat is giving lady gaga pic.twitter.com/9AgCxUSupr — asif 〄 (@chromaticgaga) January 23, 2023

lady gaga and doja cat draped in schiaparelli haute couture pic.twitter.com/q4asNTL3IZ — :/ (@keaaaaley) January 23, 2023

it’s lady gaga. it’s rihanna and then it’s DOJA CAT in the fashion icon registry https://t.co/1BatgOGoNp — :/ (@keaaaaley) January 23, 2023

doja is giving us the camp that gaga ain’t giving anymore pic.twitter.com/L28kvtL2hn — 🦋 (@pedroiriarte_) January 23, 2023

I’ve been thinking that Doja is in her “Gaga” era. Being more avant-garde with the fashion looks It’s Ketu conjoining her Venus, Sun and Rahu in the 1H in Libra (the sign of fashion and beauty) Lady Gaga has Moon in Libra conjunct natal Ketu. Venus and Rahu conjunct https://t.co/mdDbZxhwCa pic.twitter.com/xa541EWF4L — 🌹 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐢 𓂉ﾟ: *✧ (@lunagiiselle) January 23, 2023

According to Vogue, the Schiaparelli show was inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno and featured “Daniel Roseberry’s signature surreal gold-plated faces were brought to life with glistening bronze-gold face and body paint, blurring the boundaries between real bodies and inanimate objects.”

The publication had exclusive details on Doja’s head-turning look, which was handled by makeup artist Pat McGrath:

“Extending this idea of a live sculpture onto the front row, McGrath and her team adorned the singer with crimson Swarovski crystals for a ‘shimmering, scintillating and subversive look.’ ‘Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Roseberry was an absolute pleasure,’ McGrath says. ‘Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring.'”

McGrath also posted an Instagram video:

Doja Cat similarly stunned at Paris Fashion Week last year, painting her entire body gold one day or painting faux bruises and cuts on her face to symbolize Fashion Week “kicking her ass.”