Doja Cat Says Her Next Album Takes Influence From Rave Culture

Doja Cat’s latest album Planet Her was one of the biggest releases of 2021, overflowing with hits like “Woman,” “Get Into It (Yuh),” and “Kiss Me More.” Though it may be hard to follow up, fans have been begging for a new LP. Lucky for them, the rapper discussed that very subject today in a new interview.

While speaking to CR Fashion Book, she said, “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.” Then, she divulged that she’s been inspired by rave music. “I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun. I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

In May, Doja revealed to Elle that the record will be “predominantly rap.” She added, “There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”