Doja Cat cracked the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and hit No. 3 on the Radio Songs chart with “Vegas,” her contribution to the Elvis soundtrack, but the song unfortunately will not earn her an Oscar, according to Variety.

“The lead single from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Presley biopic, it was written by Doja Cat and producers Roget Chahayed and Yeti Beats, but its interpolation of the Presley classic “Hound Dog” (by Mike Stoller and the late Jerry Lieber) apparently doomed it for consideration,” the publication reported. “Oscar rules demand that both words and music must be ‘original, and written specifically for the motion picture’ and must be the result of ‘creative interaction between the filmmakers and the songwriters who have been engaged to work directly on the motion picture.'”

The same report published today (December 12) relayed that the Tár score has also been disqualified from Oscar contention: “While some sources claimed that the dramatic score exceeded the minimum 35% of total music in the film, as called for by Academy rules, it may have run afoul of another rule that states ‘a score shall not be eligible if it has been diluted by the use of pre-existing music.'”

The full nomination field for the 95th Academy Awards will be unveiled January 24, and the ceremony is slated for March 12. See the full 2023 Oscars timeline here.