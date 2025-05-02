Doja Cat has something to get off her chest.

Last night (May 1), Doja wrote in a tweet:

“the amount of streams on a song isn’t indicative of the quality or effort put into it. If you disagree with this you could be having an episode and should seek love from the outside. Go for a run. Take a look in the mirror and ask yourself in the safety of your mind if you are proud of that person or if you even like what you see. Next, do not punish yourself. Do not sabotage. Rather take it as an opportunity to become an even better version of who you once were. Look at it as the beginning of a fulfilling life. You deserve an adventure. You deserve to feel the sun on your skin. Don’t trade that for being on this app with the blinds drawn. You deserve more.”

In response, a user wrote, “This is the hypocrisy I talk about, when your song bangs and everyone is bragging about the stats online, you never say sh*t like this to let them know it doesn’t matter to you. You saying this when you’re flopping is counterintuitive and honestly shameful.” Doja replied simply, “Okay :).”

Somebody else tweeted, “It sucks that a lot of fans grew to love you for your commercial success rather than the effort and beauty that you put into your art.” Doja responded, “That is okay. But some people will always listen with their eyes.”

This follows the recent release of Doja and Don Toliver’s F1 movie single “Lose My Mind,” which currently has about 225,000 streams on Spotify since its April 30 release.