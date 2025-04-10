A highlight of Sabrina Carpenter’s delightful Short N’ Sweet Tour is when she debuts a new “position” while performing “Juno.” Here she is pantomiming a certain, uh, job while on her knees, and don’t forget the time the Lollapalooza headliner paid respect to France with an “Eiffel Tower” pose. It’s a lot of fun, especially when pearl-clutching parents freak out.

Naturally, it did not take long for Fortnite players to come up with their own “Juno” positions after Carpenter was added to the wildly-popular battle royale game this week.

“They never should’ve added sabrina to fortnite LMFAOOO,” one person wrote on X. The accompanying (SFW!) video has Carpenter asking “have you ever tried this one?” while a Fortnite version of herself rides a magic carpet, flaps her hands like she’s trying to fly, and… I’m not exactly sure what’s happening on the picnic table. Judge for yourself here, and please let me know.

Another viral video takes place during a Carpenter concert. The camera is in the crowd behind a bouncing character. When Carpenter runs to the end of the stage to try out some “freaky positions,” she whips out a gun and shoots the jumper. She would never open fire at a fellow Sabrina girlie, however.