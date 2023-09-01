Things aren’t that great between Doja Cat and her fans right now. Well, some of them: After she recently lost hundreds of thousands of social media followers after a rant against her fans, she wrote, “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long. And it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was. I feel free.”

Now, the saga continues. There are apparently some folks out there who thinks Doja disses other rappers. Doja set the record straight on that, insisting that it’s just “the f*ckin phonies in my comment sections” she’s going after.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram Story posts shared today (September 1), she wrote:

“people don’t wanna accept im dissing them so they try to pin it on cardi nicki and meg and every other female rapper. I don’t diss rappers I diss critics. Stay bored. Stay reaching. i don’t diss people i’m inspired by i don’t diss people i look up to. i don’t diss people who don’t attack and harass me every day. YALL do. SHE doesn’t. THEY dont. Y’all are the problem. TO BE 100% CLEAR because I know you all need me to talk REEEEEAL SLOOOOOW for you; I’m not dissing anyone but the f*ckin phonies in my comment sections.”

