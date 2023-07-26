The past weekend wasn’t a career highlight for Doja Cat. The “Attention” rapper, who is gearing up for an arena tour, as well as the release of her upcoming fourth studio album, recently made news about interactions with her fans.

Over the weekend, fans noted that Doja was blocking people who had criticized her relationship with Twitch streamer J Cyrus.

She later blasted her fans through since-deleted posts on Threads, telling them to “get a job” and voicing her disapproval for her stans identifying themselves as “kittenz.”

She further exacerbated things, saying “If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f*cking ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Later, a fan asked Doja if she still loves her fans, however, Doja’s answer was rather shocking.

“I don’t though,” Doja said, “cuz I don’t even know y’all.”

Doja Cat responds to fans asking if she can say she loves them: “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/BBmNKZxqT1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

As a result of her tirade, several Doja Cat stan accounts ended up deactivating. Additionally, Doja has reportedly lost nearly 250,000 Instagram followers, Billboard reports.

Since this series of posts, Doja has not updated any of her social media channels. It also appears that her Threads account has been removed from the budding social media platform.