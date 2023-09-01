We are just weeks away from Doja Cat’s upcoming fourth studio album, Scarlet. Though this hasn’t been the smoothest album rollout for Doja, Scarlet looks to be one of the more interesting releases of the year — especially as we hear Doja experiment with a variety of sounds. On her latest song, “Demons,” we get to hear her tap into her rock bag.

“Demons” features Doja positioning herself as one of the best in the game, as she dismisses controversies and criticisms.

“How my demons look / Now that my pockets full / How my demons look / Now that you b*tches shook,” she raps, approaching the chorus softly, then leaning into a scream, showing off her rock chops.

In the accompanying visual, Doja is seen in the bedroom of Christina Ricci, crawling on the ceilings, scaring the daylight out of her. Ricci attempts to make an escape, but can’t outrun Doja.

None of the songs Doja has released from Scarlet thus far have sounded the same. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Doja described her upcoming effort as a “fun canvas” for her to experiment with her sounds.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” Doja says. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both.”

You can listen to “Demons” above.

Scarlet is out 9/22 via RCA. Find more information here.