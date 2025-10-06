Although the women behind the fictional Kpop Demon Hunters trio Huntr/x were supposed to make their live television debut performing on The Tonight Show, it looks like they just couldn’t wait until Tuesday. Instead, they made a surprise early drop-in to 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday night to join host Bad Bunny for an SNL sketch inspired by their hit Netflix movie and its runaway success among borderline obsessive fans.

In the sketch, Bad Bunny — who is celebrating the announcement of his Super Bowl Halftime Show in his second hosting appearance this year — plays one of those fans, who keeps derailing his friends’ brunch conversation with talk of the animated film’s plot and themes. At one point, he zones out during the discussion to vibe to “Golden,” the signature soundtrack hit, with Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami appearing in a thought bubble over his head, prompting appreciative applause from the audience.

However, as his friends, played by show regulars Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, and Sarah Sherman, finally lose their patience, Bowen Yang pops out in character as KDH villain Jinu to sing the evil boy band Saja Boys’ soul-sucking “Soda Pop.” That’s when Bad Bunny evokes his favs, and the real-life Huntr/x appear to perform their own evil-expelling hit (which Bowen can’t help dancing along to). And yes, they sound just as good as they do in the film.

You can check out the sketch up top, and tune in to check out the group’s true television debut on The Tonight Show Tuesday, October 7.