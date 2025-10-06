Bad Bunny isn’t sweating the conservative backlash against his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. During the monologue for his latest SNL hosting turn, Benito poked fun at the fake concern from pundits trying to persecute his lack of English lyrics, telling viewers they have “four months to learn” Spanish ahead of his performance if they really want to know what he’s saying.

And, as he also delivered the monologue in much-improved English, he provided a perfect example of bilingualism for those who seem to be so distraught over his selection. Of course, the exaggerated outrage over his booking is less about the language and more about the NFL and Roc Nation’s repudiation of the xenophobic conservative agenda — which is ironic, considering all the culture war nonsense was always just a cover for grifters and greedy capitalists to remove what few restrictions are left keeping them from going full-on locust plague on the American economy.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny himself has repeatedly made it clear that he couldn’t care less about anyone’s feelings when it comes to his cultural pride. His recently concluded Puerto Rico residency — which blew Amazon Music streaming records out of the water, reaffirming his popularity and the choice to book him for the Super Bowl — included a bunch of locals only shows, while the last time he was on SNL, he used the platform to give viewers a dense history lesson on Latino history in the US.

This time around, he didn’t perform, leaving that to Doja Cat, but he did deliver some all-time sketches, including the live television debut of Kpop Demon Hunters‘ Huntr/x performers.

You can watch Bad Bunny’s monologue above.