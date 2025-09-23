Doja Cat is just days away from releasing her fifth studio album, Vie. After sharing the tracklist and lead single “Jealous Type,” she’s now revealed the cover art — although apparently, it hasn’t been as well-received as the other aspects of her rollout.

Doja revealed the cover, which features a photo of the rapper/pop star suspended from a parachute stuck in a tree while wearing a wedding dress, on social media with a caption explaining the philosophy for the album. “Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others,” she wrote. “The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness, and adventure. Flying you towards new experiences and scenes, taking a leap of faith, and holding no bounds. The tree represents life and wisdom. Giving you a sense of safety within its branches, but the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed. You don’t have to hit the ground. Love grows upward, but more importantly down. It’s the roots that keep you steady. This is the cover of my album.”

Unfortunately for Doja, the cover deviated from the 1980s motif that has defined much of the rollout so far, prompting some fans to leave some not-so-nice comments about the cover. As one wrote, “I don’t get this roll out. Is it all 80’s inspired or was that just the lead song?” Another jabbed, “Artistically, this era is all over the place.”

Doja herself addressed the criticisms on Twitter, “You can’t make me feel bad for a cover that has visceral meaning. The greatest armor is love and integrity. I forgive your harsh criticism, but for me, I won yet again for following my heart. If I was you, I wouldn’t.”