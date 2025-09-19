Doja Cat Shared Her ‘Vie’ Tracklist Along With A Snippet Of ‘Gorgeous’

Doja Cat’s fourth studio album, Vie, is now just a week away from release. Doja’s gone all-in on the ’80s motif during the , with the multi-talented star sharing its release date with a French-speaking video clip, dropping an ’80s pop-inspired single, “Jealous Type,” and doubling down on the ’80s nostalgia with her MTV Video Music Awards performance. Even the deluxe edition announcement saw Doja nod to pop culture of the era, donning a Max Headroom-inspired persona.

Today, she shared the album’s tracklist, along with a snippet of “Gorgeous,” which will presumably be the next single. She posted the clip — which leaned even more into the New Wave aesthetic, referencing artwork specific to the time period — to Instagram. The clip even has a little VHS/CRT filter, giving it some authenticity in that respect.

Back in July, Doja tipped fans to the sound of the new album in an interview with V Magazine, saying, “I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project. I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular. It starts to become a bit of a thing that’s viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don’t respect it or what it is, which is just music … They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays.”

She’s not interested in competing, just in being herself, and judging from the stuff she’s put out so far, there won’t be much like her latest this year — and that’s just how she likes it. You can check out Vie the tracklist below.