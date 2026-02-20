The Scream franchise is as strong as ever: It’s been three decades, and this month’s Scream 7 will be the third new Scream movie in the past four years. They’re getting some cool music people involved, too, as today (February 20), Don Toliver shares “Creepin’,” a new song for the film.

“Creepin'” is the latest of a batch of five new songs from the film debuting this month. It follows Sueco’s “Rearranging Scars” and Ice Nine Kills’ “Twisting The Knife” (featuring Scream 7 star Mckenna Grace), and will be followed by Jessie Murph’s “Criminal” and Stella Lefty’s “The Kill,” both arriving February 27, the same day the film hits theaters.

Meanwhile, Toliver’s summer is starting to look busy, as he’s on the lineups for Rolling Loud and Summerfest.

Listen to “Creepin'” above and find Toliver’s upcoming tour dates below.