The Scream franchise is as strong as ever: It’s been three decades, and this month’s Scream 7 will be the third new Scream movie in the past four years. They’re getting some cool music people involved, too, as today (February 20), Don Toliver shares “Creepin’,” a new song for the film.
“Creepin'” is the latest of a batch of five new songs from the film debuting this month. It follows Sueco’s “Rearranging Scars” and Ice Nine Kills’ “Twisting The Knife” (featuring Scream 7 star Mckenna Grace), and will be followed by Jessie Murph’s “Criminal” and Stella Lefty’s “The Kill,” both arriving February 27, the same day the film hits theaters.
Meanwhile, Toliver’s summer is starting to look busy, as he’s on the lineups for Rolling Loud and Summerfest.
Listen to “Creepin'” above and find Toliver’s upcoming tour dates below.
Don Toliver’s 2026 Tour Dates: Octane Tour
03/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
05/08 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium (Rolling Loud Festival 2026)
05/12 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/17 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
05/19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
05/26 — Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
05/27 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/29 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
05/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/02 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
06/04 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/05 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/07 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/09 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
06/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/13 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/14 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
06/17 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
06/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
06/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/30 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
07/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/05 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena