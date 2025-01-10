J-Hope was discharged from his military service in October, and now some major plans are underway: The BTS member just announced 2025 tour dates for the Hope On The Stage tour.

The shows are primarily in Asia (including a tour-opening, three-night stint at Seoul’s KSPO Dome), but there is a run of North American tour dates in March and April, with two-show stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Ticket information about the US shows has not yet been made available.

Meanwhile, J-Hope also teased new music, seemingly coming in March, with a new teaser video, above.

Find the full list of tour dates below.