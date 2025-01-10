J-Hope was discharged from his military service in October, and now some major plans are underway: The BTS member just announced 2025 tour dates for the Hope On The Stage tour.
The shows are primarily in Asia (including a tour-opening, three-night stint at Seoul’s KSPO Dome), but there is a run of North American tour dates in March and April, with two-show stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Ticket information about the US shows has not yet been made available.
Meanwhile, J-Hope also teased new music, seemingly coming in March, with a new teaser video, above.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
J-Hope’s 2025 Tour Dates: Hope On The Stage
02/28 — Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome
03/01 — Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome
03/02 — Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome
03/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/17 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/18 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/22 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio De Los Deportes
03/23 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio De Los Deportes
03/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
03/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
03/31 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/01 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
04/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
04/12 — Manila, the Philippines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena
04/13 — Manila, the Philippines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena
04/19 — Saitama, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena
04/20 — Saitama, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena
04/26 — Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
04/27 — Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
05/03 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena GBK
05/04 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena GBK
05/10 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena
05/11 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena
05/17 — Macau, China @ Galaxy Arena
05/18 — Macau, China @ Galaxy Arena
05/24 — Taipei, Taiwan @ NTSU Arena
05/25 — Taipei, Taiwan @ NTSU Arena
05/31 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
06/01 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka